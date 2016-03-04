'Do Not Come To Europe!', European Union Tells Refugees

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, host Brian Becker is joined by analyst Hafsa Kara-Mustapha, who talks about European Council President Donald Tusk telling refugees fleeing wars not to come to Europe.

Kara discusses why 2,000 refugees are arriving in Greece daily, why 10,000 are stuck at the Greece-Macedonia border, the role of Turkey in the crisis, and whether the crisis has the potential to undo the European Union.

Turkey’s war against the Kurds in the eastern part of the country continues. Becker is joined by Elif Sarican of the Kurdish Student Union in London to analyze if the destruction of the Kurdish town of Cizre by Turkey is a second Kobane, and why there is no outcry from western powers now that the devastation was not caused by the Islamic State, or Daesh.

The Republican establishment goes into high gear to try to avert what looks like a likely Donald Trump nomination. But as the Republican establishment itself tries to derail Trump, is it the Party itself that created the Trump monster? Becker is joined by essayist and cultural commentator Chauncey DeVega, as well as Kevin Akin, California State Secretary of the Peace & Freedom Party, to discuss if and how Trump is really that different from the Republican establishment.