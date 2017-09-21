Register
13:58 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Level Talk with John Harrison

    The Detrimental Effects of Ever Rising House Prices to Our Economies

    Level Talk with John Harrison
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 4110

    We are used to treating houses as not only places to live in, but also as assets to invest into. The motto: ‘As safe as houses’ holds sway over our collective consciousness, and many see property as the easiest way to accumulate capital. Is this good or bad for our economies?

    Dr Richard Wellings, the Deputy Research Director of The Institute of Economic Affairs in London, and Professor of Economics Steve Keen, from the School of Social and Behavioural Sciences at the University of Kingston, also in London, join the program.

    Professor Keen advocates that the fundamental cause of rising house prices is rising mortgage credit. He sees that it is the finance industry which is putting up house prices, not a fundamental shortage of supply. This has an enormous effect on an economy, he says, because when people borrow money from a bank they create money which they then spend not only on goods and services but on assets including housing. "This gives you a burning economy until people can't take on any more debt, you reach a ceiling, in most countries that is between 80% and 100% of GDP, and you have a financial crisis. That's exactly what happened back in 2008." The reason that governments allow this to happen, Professor Keen says, is because it is easier to generate money by allowing investment into housing than into an industrial sector, which may not grow at the same rate.  When a country comes to rely on money made from investing into property the results can be disastrous when the bubble bursts. "If an economy is fundamentally mortgage driven, and when that rate of debt growth slows down, then that slow down itself is enough to cause a crisis." The danger is that governments can tend to work hand in hand with the banks to support ever rising house prices, because it is easier to manage an economy that way.

    Dr Wellings says that in most western countries there are very strict controls on land use which artificially restricts the supply of new housing. Building regulations can effectively ban very low-cost housing, he says. "Basically, poor people aren't allowed to build low cost housing…. This is one reason why housing is an attractive investment because of the restriction on the supply side. You also have tax breaks which make residential property a very attractive investment."

    There appears to be a trade-off between protecting the countryside and housing, which Dr Wellings dismisses as having been taken to a ridiculous extreme, in order to keep supply low and thus prices up. Some countries though, such as Germany, make attempts to control house prices, and this has meant that people save more, which means that they invest more through stocks and shares into the economy, which is good for the German economy.

    The second part of the programme focusses on the social cost of high house prices which: prevent mobility, price many workers, including teachers, nurses, firemen, even doctors out of large cities, and can turn city centres into investment banks for overseas investors. The stunting effect on personal growth and development of living to serve mortgage payments is discussed as well as many other negative effects of governments allowing house prices to rise to a far higher level than people can actually afford.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    rising house prices, Economy, houses, property
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok