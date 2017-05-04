Register
18:56 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Level Talk with John Harrison

    The French Election: National Identity vs Globalization?

    Level Talk with John Harrison
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 33 0 0

    The French elections are perhaps reminders of just how much Europe, indeed the world has changed. Are we actually seeing the demise of the old style left-right politics and the rise of a new politics based on the dichotomy between national identity versus globalization?

    Dr. Nick Parsons, Reader in French, at the University of Cardiff and Dr. Paul Smith, Associate Professor of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Nottingham join the program.

    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    'Manufactured Consent' Alive and Well in France's Presidential Election Campaign
    Dr. Parsons describes the elections as really being about French national identity, however, he stresses that the main argument is the economy, the high rate of unemployment, and the decline of the industry. He mentions that the idea of the ‘French Model’ – high levels of social services, a powerful State which appears to be under threat from the globalized financial capital in the EU, is a major issue. Le Pen is trying to shift this, continues, onto the argument against foreigners because of terrorism, and the security angle, however, Macron is trying to say that the economy can be fixed by an open economy. Dr. Smith points out that it is actually Macron who is suggesting reforms to the economy that will change the situation, unlike Le Pen who is using old slogans against migrants to galvanize support. Another major issue is that of France’s colonial past, and her unique history and both candidates are trying to use that to their own advantage, Dr. Smith says.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    France’s Macron ‘More Convincing’ Than Le Pen in Final Election Debate
    Dr Smith mentions that cultural aspects of current political arguments are important, not least because France has been undergoing a sort of identity crisis for the last 30 or 40 years since the demise of her empire, when she had a large scale cultural output that it exported to the world, with the notion that it had some kind of civilizing mission. But France has been in decline economically and culturally since, and this is something that the French are trying to come to terms with, especially with the rise of Anglo-Saxon culture. In this context, Dr. Parsons points out that France fears globalization and is the most anti-globalisation country in Europe, primarily for economic reasons, although le Pen is feeding on those fears to turn them into cultural issues.

    The issue of sovereignty is discussed in terms of economics. Dr. Parson says that in the past France would have simply stopped certain jobs leaving France, but the problem is overstated. Over the past few decades, France has lost 2 million jobs but only 15% of these are due to globalization. Le Pen, however, is saying that the jobs have been lost because of globalization. Dr. Smith sees that the role of the State in France has always played a much larger role than in many other European countries. There are people right across the political spectrum in France, Dr. Smith says, who believe that the ability of the government to step in and do things is something that should be reinstated.

    New official posters for the candidates for the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, are displayed in Fontaines-sur-Saone, near Lyon, France, April 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    Will Decisive Presidential Debate Change Margin Between Macron, Le Pen?
    The second part of the program is taken up by a discussion of how exactly how France is going to be governed under the new President. The point is made by both speakers that France’s politics depend on parliament not only the President. The main event now for France, the ‘third round’ as Dr. Smith calls it, will be the general election in June. There is a possibility that there will be a German-style grand coalition appearing between center left and center right. Dr. Smith also says that Macron has emerged from the failure of Hollande and does not see Hollande’s central politics lasting very long. “I see this as a presidency; presidencies shape up into very different beasts half-way in…”  Dr. Parsons agrees and adds that if you look at the first round voting, there was an identifiable left and right, that is not so clear now. He also says that Macron (if he wins) may not be able to hold the center left, as the left will be highly opposed to a liberalizing agenda. Both speakers see a return to more traditional left-right politics eventually, but the identity vs. globalization argument is strong at the moment.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    national identity, globalization, French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok