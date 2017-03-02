Register
17:17 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Level Talk with John Harrison

    Impeachment?

    Level Talk with John Harrison
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 1110

    The big international news over the past week or so has been the stand-off between the US intelligence services and President Donald Trump. It seems that an attempt is being made to link the failure of the Democrats to hold on to power with the activities of Trump’s assistants and their contact with Russians? Will Trump be impeached?

    Edward Lozansky, President and Founder of the American University in Moscow and Daniel Pipes, American historian, writer, and commentator share their views as to what will happen next.

    Daniel Pipes starts the program by saying that there have been as a series of rather extreme allegations that have led to the resignation of the national security adviser, but we on the outside “have really very little idea what this is all about.” Dr Lozansky says that “my pessimism has switched perhaps not all the way to optimism, but maybe cautious optimism… the question of impeachment is now simply over.” Dr Lozanasky says two thirds of the congress needs to support impeachment for that to happen, and judging by Trump’s popularity amongst Republicans at least, that is not going to happen.

    However, Daniel Pipes strongly disagrees that impeachment is off the table. “If Trump continues to focus on irrelevances such as the size of his crowd at the inauguration… the Republicans in Congress will be growingly frustrated by this opportunity lost and will look to Mike Pence as the saviour, as the one who can pull them out of this morass, and so were Trump to engage in something that was illegal, such as the Russian connection or something else, I think they might be quick to jump on that and say let’s push him out and get someone in we can work with.”

    Dr Lozansky says that a small military success of the USA and Russia fighting together against ISIS would do a lot to garner public support for Russia within America. Daniel Pipes says that “ISIS is a small challenge compared to Iran. …a temporary victory over ISIS would pale in the face of larger differences [between Russia and the USA] over Iran. Dr Lozansky asks that if Daesh is such a small thing, the why are the allies unable to defeat it?

    A discussion ensues over whether there has been a plot against President Trump carried out by the Obama team whilst still in office, and democrats since then. The massive amount of SIGNET realised under an executive order 17 days before Obama left office would be an example of the kind of tactics being used. Dr Lozansky says that using Russia as a scapegoat for the democrats own problems and mistakes is the real problem. Daniel Pipes says that the Democrats under Obama have become ever more partisan, the fact that Obama stayed in Washington after standing down, only shows that the situation is political. “There are indications that the old administration is looking to undermine the new one. …I think this is a ratcheting up of partisan politics in Washington, there is very little comedy across the aisle, and it makes it hard for the politicians to get things done.”

    Dr Lozansky says that he thinks that impeachment will now not happen for at least two years. “CNN has even indicated that Trump may win a second term.” Perhaps one issue that people have overlooked is that fact that if Trump is impeached, we still have Mike Pence. Daniel Pipes says that Mike Pence is: “a normal conservative politician, …he is someone other conservatives will feel more at ease with, …by choosing a mainstream Republican of good standing, I think Trump has made it much more possible for himself to be impeached.”

    A discussion follows concerning the power of the Supreme Court over Congress, an issue which “Concerns the most delicate themes of American politics” Daniel Pipes says. He insists that it is Congress that could impeach Trump, not the Supreme Court.

    The final moments of the program are taken up by discussing the implication of what is happening in America on the rest of the world. As this programme shows, the picture is not straight forward as perhaps many in Russia, for example, think it is; certainly the whole world is debating this subject.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    intelligence agencies, impeachment, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok