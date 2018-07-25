White Helmets evacuated from Syria as Western strategic objectives unravel

Former UK ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, joins our host, John Wight, to discuss the significance of the evacuation of hundreds of members of the White Helmets from south western Syria.

The news that hundreds of members of the so-called Syrian so-called civil defence group, the White Helmets, have been evacuated from south western Syria to Jordan, via the occupied Golan Heights by the Israelis, at the behest of the group's Western state sponsors — the UK, US and France — confirms that the West's strategic objectives in Syria, primarily regime change, continue to unravel at warp speed.

It is a development which also, and again, shines a harsh light on the White Helmets themselves, obliging us to return to the question of who and what precisely is the White Helmets, and what has been their real function since they were established by the mysterious former British Army officer and private security contractor James Le Mesurier — in conjunction with others — back in 2013?

Helping us answer these and other vital questions surrounding the White Helmets — and also providing a much needed updated as to the shifting contours of the conflict in Syria overall — who better than former UK Ambassador to Bahrain and Syria, Peter Ford?

