Razan al-Najjar: The Soul of Palestine

The killing of 21 year old Palestinian medic, Razan al-Najjar, by Israeli soldiers on 1st June, dominated global headlines over the weekend. Tragically, Razan was just one of dozens of Palestinians killed every year by Israeli militia. On this week's show, John Wight and Professor Kamel Hawwath, discuss this incident in its broader context...

Over the course of their decades-long struggle for freedom and justice, desensitization to the plight of the Palestinians across the world has unfortunately accompanied it; certainly relative to the scale of the injustice they've been forced to endure.

Yet over the course of the past couple of months, in the context of the Great Return March protest movement on the edge of the boundary between Gaza and the State of Israel, desensitization has given way to mounting horror and anger at the blatant and wanton murder of defenseless protestors by Israeli troops. Hundreds have been massacred in full view of the world's media, with almost 3000 wounded, many of them critically.

The culmination of this prolonged massacre of Palestinians protesting their dispossession and oppression at the hands of Israel with the complicity of Western governments was the murder of 21-year medic Razan al-Najjar. Indeed it is fair to say that her death has succeeded in penetrating more than any other the courage, dignity and unfailing tenacity of an oppressed people in defiance of their oppression.

Kamel Hawwash, a Palestinian academic based in the UK and longstanding campaigner for justice for the Palestinians, joins Hard Facts to discuss the murder of Razan al-Najjar and what it says about the West's complicity in the now decades-long dispossession and oppression of the Palestinian people.

Hard Facts is out every Wednesday. You can join in the conversation here.