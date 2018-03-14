Register
18:01 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hard Facts

    After Skripal the Anti-Russia Hits Fever Pitch

    Hard Facts
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    0 0 0

    This week John is joined by Professor of Propaganda Studies, Piers Robinson, to discuss the media hysteria surrounding the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, and how concerned we should be about the increasingly heated rhetoric between the UK and Russia of late.

    The events of March 2018, in the wake of the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer and MI6 agent Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, in Salisbury, England — unleashing of rampant Russophobic hysteria — conjures a striking and chilling parallel with the march to war against Iraq in 2003.

    Whether the Russian government and intelligence agencies were responsible for what is undeniably a heinous crime, one that placed the lives of British citizens at risk, the extent to which it has produced such intense anti-Russia invective from within the UK political class and across its mainstream media has been frightening to behold.

    Though Russia has the capacity to carry out an attack of this nature — just as the US and UK have — it is incredible to believe that it would be reckless enough, given the circumstances. Whatever did occur in Salisbury, the sheer intensity of anti-Russia hysteria unleashed by the UK mainstream media, with its rush to judgement as soon as it occurred, blaming Russia before the investigation even began, getting at the truth on the basis of the evidence has only been made harder than it would otherwise.

    Author and political analyst, Piers Robinson, joins us to explore the UK media coverage of the Skripal case and ponder its parallels with the media coverage in advance of the war against Iraq in 2003.

    What does this incident and period portend for relations between London and Moscow going forward — relations that were already in a parlous state? More importantly, how can those relations ever be repaired amid such intense Russophobia?Hard Facts is out every Wednesday. You can join in the conversation here.

    Tags:
    Sergei Skripal, Vladimir Putin, Theresa May, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok