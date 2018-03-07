Register
18:19 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hard Facts

    Putin's Line in the Sand Against US Hegemony

    Hard Facts
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    0 21

    'Listen to us now' - the words of Russian President Putin as he unveiled the latest developments in Russia's nuclear defense capability last week. Causing a furore in the western media, the announcement has caused many to question what next lies in store for US-Russian relations, as John Wight and George Szamuely discuss.

    The significance and importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Russian Federal Assembly in Moscow on March 1 is inarguable. Many consider it to be the most significant address of his tenure in the Kremlin, even more so than his address to the Munich Security Conference in 2007, or his 2015 address to the UN General Assembly.

    During a wide ranging and extensive address, mostly with respect to Russian internal affairs and domestic issues, the Russian leader unveiled in dramatic fashion the next generation of the country's nuclear missiles, embracing cutting edge hypersonic technology. Leaving no one in any doubt as to the purpose of this development and upgrading of Russia's nuclear capability, he pointed to the unilateral decision of the US to withdraw from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 as the point at which Russia awoke to the fact that for Washington, Moscow as a defeated power whose security concerns in the post-Soviet world were nugatory.

    Though on one level, this move towards a more robust and assertive foreign policy on the part of Russia marks a long needed line in the sand against US hegemony, it is illustrative of a seismic fracturing of relations between East and West in a time of unparalleled tensions and hostility between Moscow and Washington.

    George Szamuely joins us to analyze both Putin's address and what it portends for the world and global stability moving forward.

    Hard Facts is out every Wednesday. You can join in the conversation here.

    Tags:
    Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok