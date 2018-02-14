Register
15:48 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hard Facts

    East and West: Hurtling Towards Conflict At Warp Speed

    Hard Facts
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    0 10

    As it becomes clear that US aims in Syria are far from just defeating Daesh, and the current Cold War between the US and Russia is ever closer to a hot war, John Wight sits down with experienced journalist and UN correspondent of 25 years, Joe Lauria, to discuss how far away we are from East/West conflict.

    How has it come to this? Three decades on from the collapse of the Soviet Union how have we found ourselves on the brink of military conflict between East and West?

    In years to come historians will look back on this period and, providing the world survives it, level a harsh judgement against today's crop of global leaders, particularly in the West, which on the basis of nothing more than ideological attachment to US-led global hegemony, allowed the world to come this close to conflict.

    Neither an abiding love of Russia nor a burning hatred of America is required to appreciate the need for a multipolar alternative to the unipolar world that has been led by Washington since 1991, the year of the Soviet Union's demise. A cursory examination of the history of conflict and chaos without end that has ensued since leaves no doubt of it. But now, with the Middle East never so unstable and tense, the gathering clouds of war are gathering — gathering as never before. And this is without mentioning the worsening of relations between Washington and Beijing over ongoing territorial disputes in the East and South China Seas, or the crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, where NATO troops and military hardware are deployed closer to Russia's border than at any time during the Cold War.

    John sits down with US author, journalist and Middle East expert Joe Lauria to explore the contours of what is an ever deepening crisis, one that would appear to show no sign of being resolved diplomatically anytime soon.

    Hard Facts is out every Wednesday. You can join in the conversation here.

    Tags:
    Joe Lauria, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, USSR, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok