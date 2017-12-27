Hard Facts End of Year Special

In this last, specially extended program of 2017, John Wight sits down with journalist Neil Clark and editor of Politics First, Dr Marcus Papadopoulos, to discuss the highs and lows of 2017, and what we can expect from 2018.

From the declaration of Catalonian independence to Donald Trump's recent recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, 2017 has proved to be yet another turbulent year in global affairs. In this hour long program, John Wight, Neil Clark and Dr Marcus Papadopoulos analyze some of the key events of 2017 — a year which has seen everything from the painfully slow Brexit negotiations to the speedy completion of Russian military operations in Syria.

Hard Facts is out every Wednesday. You can join in the conversation here.