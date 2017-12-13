Syrian Army's Idlib Offensive: Endgame in Sight?

On this week's show, John is joined by author and academic Tim Anderson, to discuss the Syrian army's latest under-reported Idlib offensive and the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement to recall Russian troops from Syria after succeeding in their task to defeat Daesh in the country.

The launch of the military operation to liberate Idlib province in northwestern Syria brings with it the prospect of a final military victory over Salafi-jihadi terror groups in the country, which congregated there upon the liberation of Aleppo back in January.

Together with Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the country, it is evidence that the conflict has entered its last stage.

Considering the brutal and unremitting nature of the conflict in Syria, which began in 2011, the suffering and endurance of the country's people has been inordinate in scope.

On this episode, John sits down with Professor Tim Anderson, who's just spent two months in Syria and the wider region, to discuss the crisis and latest military developments, exploring the regional and geopolitical significance of Russia's role, both militarily and diplomatically, along with the machinations of the US, the Israelis, Saudis and Turkey's Prime Minister Recip Erdogan, as the conflict approaches its endgame.

