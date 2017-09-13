The Other 9/11: Allende's Overthrow and the Murder of Democracy in Chile

The 9/11 anniversary largely ignored by the mainstream media is the overthrow of Chile's democratically elected socialist president, Salvador Allende, in 1973, when Allende perished and after which tens of thousands were subject to torture and summary execution at the hands of General Augusto Pinochet's fascist military junta.

Despite the lack of attention paid to this event, its significance, even today, cannot be overstated, as what ensued in the aftermath was the first experiment in the extreme free market economic doctrine of neoliberalism. Neoliberalism, the record shows, has wreaked havoc and mayhem wherever it's been applied, whether in Chile, the US, UK, Russia, or the former Yugoslavia, involving the economy's elevation from a servant of society to the status of a tyrant 'over' society.

Milton Friedman, the architect of neoliberalism, may have died in 2006, but the free market doctrine he spawned remains very much alive. As the Uruguayan writer and journalist famously pointed out, "Friedman got the Nobel Prize, we got Pinochet."

To discuss the significance of this anniversary John is joined this week by political commentator and Editor of Politics First magazine, Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos.

