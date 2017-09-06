Antifa and Fascism in an Age of False Equivalences

On this week's show political commentator Navid Nasr sits down with John to analyze and explore the attempted demonization of Antifa, and how the group's actions in Charlottesville in confronting white supremacy and white nationalism have sparked such an explosion in the mainstream media.

The depiction in parts of the mainstream and Western liberal media of anti-fascist group Antifa as part of the problem rather than solution, conforms to a pattern that has been evident in recent years. Whether it is the false conflation between Syrian government forces fighting to save the country as a multi-cultural, multi-religious, and secular state, and those who have been fighting to destroy in the cause of religious purity and sectarianism; whether it is the false conflation between fascist and anti-fascist forces in Ukraine; or even more recently the conflation of fascism and anti-fascism (Antifa) in Charlottesville, we are witnessing a concerted effort to promote historical revisionism.

On this episode, political commentator Navid Nasr sits down with John to analyze and explore the attempted demonization of Antifa, and how the group's actions in Charlottesville in confronting white supremacy and white nationalism have sparked such an explosion in the mainstream, painted not as an organization whose militant stance draws from the very best of America's radical tradition and history, refusing to be cowed or intimidated in the process.

