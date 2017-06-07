After London: The UK-Saudi Alliance on Trial

In the wake of the London terrorist attack, the third attack in the UK in three months, there is no hiding place for a British establishment that has plumbed the depths of immorality by cozying up to the Saudis. The only people who benefit from this sordid relationship and association are UK arms and oil companies and their shareholders, among them some of the very politicians that have extended themselves in recent years by seizing the moral high ground on the issue of extremism, democracy, and human rights; pointing a crooked finger of condemnation at Russia, Syria, and Iran in this regard while doing so.

On this episode of Hard Facts, John shines a harsh light on the role of Wahhabism in radicalizing young Muslims across the Muslim world with its doctrine of religious extremism, obscurantism, and supremacy. It is a medieval religious creed indistinguishable from the one embraced by Daesh.

In light of this unholy alliance between the British elite and the Saudis, it's just as the man said, "We have met the enemy and he is us."

