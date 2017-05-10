The Real Story in France - 11 Million Votes for Le Pen

The French election result confirms that France is a society that has never been more polarized and that the far right, not only in France but throughout Europe, still have reason to believe that better days lie ahead when it comes to its political fortunes.
So what does this result mean not just for France but Europe going forward? On this episode of Hard Facts, John is joined by French political scientist Gilles Ivaldi to examine this question and others when it comes to the future of politics in France.
We'd love to get your feedback back at radio@sputniknews.com.
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)