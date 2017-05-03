Trump's 100 Days: Drama, Danger and Discord

From an inauguration speech on January 20 during which the 45th President came over as a conquering king intent on waging war against a corrupt and venal Washington establishment on behalf of the American people, he became the toast of the Washington establishment with his decision to launch and illegal unilateral missile strike against Syria just three months later. What happened to produce such a remarkable and abrupt volte-face within such a short space of time in office?

Rather than tame Washington, after 100 days in office, it appears that President Trump has been tamed by Washington. Rather than "drain the swamp," the President looks to have become part of it. Trump's reign in the White House has thus far been the most tempestuous of any president in living memory. Unpredictable, unstable, capricious; these are the most prominent attributes of his leadership, as he goes from saber-rattling in the Middle East to threatening conflict with North Korea. Meanwhile, at home, his domestic program has yet to be implemented, leading him to lament the checks and balances built into the US Constitution itself.

Join John and Mary Dejevsky for the next episode of Hard Facts as they discuss and analyze Trump's first 100 days and ponder what the next 100 days will look like.

