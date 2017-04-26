UK Snap Election: 'Things Fall Apart; the Centre Cannot Hold'

The decision of Britain's Prime Minister,, to call an early general election has added another layer to the ongoing political crisis that has engulfed Westminster in the wake of Brexit. It will be a plebiscite on support for SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second referendum on Scottish independence, and it will also be a key test when it comes to the fortunes of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party.

And what is the relevance of this general election in the UK for Europe? In the wake of the defeat suffered by the far right at the ballot box in the Netherlands, and the likelihood of Marine Le Pen's defeat to the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, are we now witnessing a push back by the center against the rising tide of the right and far right that has been taking place across Europe in recent years?

In the words of WB Yeats, "Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold."

