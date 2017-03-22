Dutch Election Result: the Start of a Push-Back Against the Right Across the EU?

John also explores the crisis within neo-liberalism, and its role in unleashing the political crisis that has engulfed the EU. Has multiculturalism failed, as the right argues, or is the failure one that lies within the very foundations of capitalism itself?

And what about the working class and the success of the right in seizing the mantle of its champion? Can right wing populist parties and politicians really deliver the redistribution of jobs, wealth, and resources they have promised? Or are they simply using the impact of austerity in order to carry forward an agenda of that has nothing to offer the working class apart from xenophobia, intolerance, and bigotry?

Join John and his guest, Kees van der Pigl, for this episode of Hard Facts.

