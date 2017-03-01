The word fascism has long been overused in our political discourse, used to attack or denigrate anything we happen to dislike or oppose. However, much worse than overuse and misuse of the word fascism is complacency in the belief that it died with Hitler. It did not. Fascism, like cancer, may lie dormant within the body politic, but the potential for it erupting and spreading obliges every generation to remain vigilant.

With Trump's election as President, and with the centrifugal forces at the heart of the EU and collapsing liberal order dominated by the right and far right, terms such as white supremacy and white nationalism are being increasingly heard in the mainstream. Moreover, when you have President Trump's chief political adviser Steve Bannon railing against the "collapse of the Judeo Christian civilization in Europe," which he did in a speech at a gathering of American conservatives last year, has the time come to sound a warning?

On this episode of Hard Facts, John is joined by writer and political analyst Navid Nasr to ponder the question, 'Is fascism making a comeback?'

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!