The Problems With the Amnesty International Report

In this episode of Hard Facts, former UK Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford dismantles the Amnesty International Report on the Syrian Saydnaya prison and highlights its many problems. Together with John Wight they dig deeper into the origins of Amnesty International as an organization and explore what other motives may be behind this report.

Also they look to the future of the resolution of the Syrian conflict; the draft resolution proposed by Russia and what we can expect from the upcoming talks in Geneva.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!