Rhetoric or Real Policy: Does Trump Want Conflict With China?

Are we witnessing an attempt to drive a wedge between Russia's alliance with China and Iran by Trump? Will Donald Trump follow the precedent set by Nixon and Kissinger in the early 1970s, with regard to the normalization of US relations with Beijing at the expense of the then Soviet Union, exploiting the opportunity afforded by the Sino-Soviet split?

On this episode of Hard Facts John is joined by US author and China expert James Bradley to discuss and analyze the very real danger of future military conflict between the US and China and Iran.

