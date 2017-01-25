Trump, Israel, and the Prospect of a Third Intifada in Palestine

In 2017, 100 years after the Balfour Declaration witnessed one people give land belonging to a second people to a third people, the plight of the Palestinians shames the world. Military occupation, siege, illegal settlements, collective punishment, imprisonment without trial or due process — not forgetting periodic eruptions of full scale military assaults — the Palestinians are a people who have suffered as no people ought.

But now, with the UN Security Council departing from tradition and condemning Israel in December, and most recently talks in Moscow aimed at fomenting reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas, is there finally reason to hope?

On this episode of Hard Facts, John discusses these latest events and more with Palestinian author, writer, and journalist Ramzy Baroud.

