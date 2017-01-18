The Dodgy Dossier and Campaign to Destroy Trump's Presidency

Just when we thought we had seen the end of dodgy dossiers, after the dossier on WMD that was used to justify the war in Iraq in 2003, up pops another one on Donald Trump. Its contents are so outlandish they would not pass muster as the basis of the plot for the next Bond movie. In an unprecedented event, Trump is now engaged in an open war with the US intelligence community and liberal establishment over his refusal to toe the line on treating Russia as a threat to the country's national security.

In a striking historical parallel with the Roman elite's determination to destroy Carthage, Washington can only conceive of Moscow as a deadly rival or vanquished foe. The country's newly elected president begs to differ.

John sits down with Diana Johnstone to analyze the coup against Donald Trump.

