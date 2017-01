It's over to Latin America as Hard Facts delves into the enveloping crisis in Venezuela. With food and medicine shortages, hyper-inflation, and growing social unrest, is the Bolivarian Revolution now teetering on the brink?

John sits down with Francisco Dominguez, National Secretary of the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, to pick through the anti-Chavism of the western media, exposing in the process the contours of counterrevolution in our time.