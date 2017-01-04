Will Trump Follow Through in 2017?

Former CIA analyst, Ray McGovern, joins us to analyze the obstacles a Trump administration will have to overcome in Washington in order to follow through on the campaign promises vis-a-vis resetting relations between Washington and Moscow. Bringing his three decades of experience of working inside the belly of the beast, Ray helps us navigate the intricacies of power in Washington as nobody else can.
Hard Facts is broadcast every Wednesday from Edinburgh, Scotland.
