Biden Does Not Extend Afghan Refugee Timeline

Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor at Boston University and Principal Science advisor for MRI Global Inc | Lambda and Covid in Kids
Shobhan Saxena - Sao Paulo based journalist reporting on international issues, human rights, and more | Bolsonaro Backed by the Military
Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Biden Angers G7
In the first hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the show to talk about the current spike of coronavirus cases in the United States. Dr. Olinger also talked about the transmissibility of the virus in children and what parents should be concerned about for return to schools.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Shobhan Saxena for a discussion on the push by Jair Bolsonaro to return to paper ballot for elections, and if they do not, he will not accept the results of the elections. Would Bolsonaro’s actions be backed by the military?
In the third hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about President Joe Biden’s decision to not extend the August 31st deadline of leaving US troops in Afghanistan, directly against the recommendations of the G7 allies.
