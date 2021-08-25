Biden Does Not Extend Afghan Refugee Timeline

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas & Shane Stranahan talk about what to expect with the future of COVID in the United States and why it will be impossible to reach herd immunity, the contention to come in the Brazilian election, Biden’s actions upsetting the European Nations, and how the Afghanistan withdrawal is worse than Saigon.

Guests:

Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor at Boston University and Principal Science advisor for MRI Global Inc | Lambda and Covid in Kids

Shobhan Saxena - Sao Paulo based journalist reporting on international issues, human rights, and more | Bolsonaro Backed by the Military

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Biden Angers G7



In the first hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the show to talk about the current spike of coronavirus cases in the United States. Dr. Olinger also talked about the transmissibility of the virus in children and what parents should be concerned about for return to schools.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Shobhan Saxena for a discussion on the push by Jair Bolsonaro to return to paper ballot for elections, and if they do not, he will not accept the results of the elections. Would Bolsonaro’s actions be backed by the military?

In the third hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about President Joe Biden’s decision to not extend the August 31st deadline of leaving US troops in Afghanistan, directly against the recommendations of the G7 allies.

