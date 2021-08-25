MSNBC Censorship and Lying Maddow's New Contract

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the effects of COVID-19 on children, the pandemic restrictions Australia imposed on their people, the end of Andrew Cuomo and the beginning of Kathy Hochul, and the new deal between Rachel Maddow and MSNBC and what this means for left-wing media.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Kids With Covid

Maram Susli - Political commentator and geopolitical analyst | Australia Lockdowns

Michael Goodwin - Journalist and columnist at the NY Post | Hochul and Cuomo & Rachel Maddow

In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about how Covid-19 is affecting children. There is a lot of new research saying that new variants and strains of the virus are hitting children much harder than ever before. Is there merit to these claims, or just hysteria and fear-mongering?

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Maram Susli for a discussion on the extreme reaches the Australian government is willing to go to in trying to quell COVID in their country. This is even opening the door for the government and police in the country to abuse their newfound power.

In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about Kathy Hochul, the new governor of New York. The people of New York, especially Michael, are very optimistic about Hochul in this position. Michael also talked with the hosts about the new deal Rachel Maddow is getting with MSNBC.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com