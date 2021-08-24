Taliban Steadfast on August 31st; Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the Crimea Platform Summit, the Russian perspective on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, China’s interests in the future of Afghanistan, the terrible showing by Sha’Carri Richardson, and the true sentiments of Kabul natives on the Taliban* returning to power.

Guests:

Bryan MacDonald - Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Crimea Platform Summit

Carl Zha - Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast | China in Bed With the Taliban*?

Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | How the US Let Down Afghanis

In the first hour, Bryan MacDonald joined the show to talk about the Crimea Platform Summit, why it is or is not important, and why Russia opted not to attend. Bryan also talked about the Russian perspective on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Carl Zha for a discussion on China’s interests with the Taliban* and Afghanistan. Does China want a stable nation under a Taliban government? Do they want a safe haven for terrorism to add pressure on the US? Is it a mix of both?

In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about how the locals in Kabul wanted the Taliban* back because of the corruption and lack of care the United States imposed in the city.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

