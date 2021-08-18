Biden Stands by Afghanistan Withdrawal; "The Buck Stops With Me”

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the struggles of Haiti just days after its worst earthquake on record, the mishandling of Afghanistan by the US over the years, the new government of Afghanistan enforced by the Taliban* and whether or not America and the rest of the world will accept it.

Guests:

Jemima Pierre - Haiti-Americas coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace | 7.2 Earthquake in Haiti

John Kiriakou - Author, former CIA officer and Co-Host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | Afghanistan: Set Up to Fail

Matthew Hoh - Former Marine and expert on America's wars especially in Iraq and Afghanistan | Afghanistan from 1973 to the Present

In the first hour, Jemima Pierre joined the show to talk about the devastation Haiti has seen from the 7.2 earthquake they endured recently. She also discussed the assassination of Jovenel Moïse and the political career of Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on the failures of the Afghan Military and government that was largely caused by mishandling by the US. John also discussed the operations of the CIA and other intelligence agencies when handling Afghanistan and the Taliban*, and how developed this new Taliban government might be.

In the third hour, Matthew Hoh joined the conversation to talk about his experience working in Afghanistan and Iraq in the past and the fact that this war was not about building up the country; so why did we stay in it for that cause? Will the locals and the rest of the world accept the Taliban government?

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.