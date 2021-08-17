The Taliban Takes Kabul as US Deploys More Troops

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the takeover of Kabul and greater Afghanistan by the Taliban*, what this means for the official interference of the United States in that country, how European nations are preparing for a Taliban* government, and the upcoming elections in Germany.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Taliban* Take Kabul

Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector and weapons of mass destruction whistleblower | US Officially Loses Afghanistan

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | European Reaction on Taliban*

In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the Taliban* overrunning Kabul, and the locals trying desperately to board the United States’ planes to America. With the United States pulling out of Afghanistan combined with the toppling of the Afghan government, has America perfectly set up the Taliban for long-lasting governance over all of Afghanistan?

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on how the media is responsible for the facilitation of corruption and abuse of power when regarding the United States’ operations in Afghanistan.

In the third hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about the plans European nations are making in response to the Taliban* control of Afghanistan. Then Peter talked about the upcoming election in Germany and the interesting fact that most people do not like their own candidate Armin Laschet.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

