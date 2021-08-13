Register
15:19 GMT14 August 2021
    Fault Lines

    EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden's Childhood Friend Tells All About Stolen Sex Tape

    Fault Lines
    by
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the indecisive democratic party, the significant drop in vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, a personal anecdote about Hunter Biden’s antics, and the immunity of the President’s son even though he was addicted to drugs and compromised US resources.

    Guests:

    Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, co-author of HR 676 | Indecisive Dems

    Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Significant Drop In Vaccine Effectiveness 

    Tyler Nixon - Army infantry veteran, counselor-at-law, constitutionalist, advocate and writer | Hunter Biden Story and Mitch-backed infrastructure

    Garland Nixon - Sputnik political analyst and the host of The Critical Hour | Censorship for Talking About Hunter Biden

    Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at the NY Post | Hunter Biden: The New Man of Steele

    In the first hour, Joel Segal joined the show to talk about how he believes the modern republican party is the most dangerous group in politics.  He then goes on to describe the Progressive party as highly educated and ultra-organized, more than ever before.

    In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan for a discussion on the mutating coronavirus and the decreasing effectiveness of the vaccines in fighting the new variants.  Dr. Kogan also discussed the MRNA vaccines and how a booster shot might insert itself into the delicate dynamic between immune system and vaccine.  Tyler Nixon also joined the show to tell of a personal story he had with Hunter Biden about a massive drug-induced bender the President’s son went on.

    In the third hour, Garland Nixon joined the conversation to talk about how he was banned on Facebook for posting about the correlation between the confession of Hunter Biden on him losing his third laptop to the Russians and the coverage of Donald Trump when the Steele dossier came up. 

    Michael Goodwin also joined the show to discuss the invulnerability that Hunter Biden has, being addicted to cocaine and losing vital tech to foreign countries. 

    Britney Spears, guns, taxes, Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden, COVID-19, Joe Rogan, Hunter Biden, Facebook
