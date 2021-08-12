Biden’s Sham Eviction Moratorium

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the 10th provincial capital the Taliban has taken, the new and definitely not improved eviction moratorium, more on the Julian Assange case, and the recent claims of a third laptop of Hunter Biden that was taken by the Russians.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Taliban Takeover

Tiana Caldwell - leader and Board President with KC Tenants | Biden's Eviction Moratorium is smoke & mirrors, evictions proceed at breakneck pace

Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and host of the Facts On The Ground | Updates Around Assange



In the first hour Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about massive progress the Taliban is making in usurping control of Afghanistan for themselves. Will there be influence by foreign powers in dealing with Afghanistan, or do these countries have no interest in the land or people?

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Tiana Caldwell for a discussion on the extended eviction moratorium being a failed social net that actually saves very few. We were also joined by Misty Winston who broke down the setbacks the United States is facing in the appeals for the extradition of Julian Assange.

In the third hour Jamarl and Shane talk about the claims by Hunter Biden that a third laptop of his was stolen by the Russians. Will the democrats finally jump on Hunter for compromising letters and information about Joe Biden?

