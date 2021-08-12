Andrew Cuomo Resigns as NY Governor

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the wildfires in Greece, drone strikes in Afghanistan by the US, the ever-growing control of Northern Afghanistan by the Taliban*, and the resignation of Andrew Cuomo and what this means for the political career of Letitia James.

Guests:

John Kiriakou - Former CIA officer, author, and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | Fires in Greece & US Drone Strikes on Afghanistan

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower | The Taliban Takeover

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Cuomo Nomo

In the first hour, John Kiriakou joined the show to talk about the fires in Greece and the possible ways they could have started. Then John talked about the drone strikes enacted in Afghanistan even though the United States is pulling out of the country.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on the worrisome advances of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Scott believes the Taliban will be given a window to prove they are able to govern, or else Russia and Iran and others will swoop in and Afghanistan will disintegrate.

In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the resignation of Andrew Cuomo from the role of governor and whether or not this will become a launching point for Letitia James’ run for governor.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.