Andrew Cuomo Resigns as NY Governor

Guests:
John Kiriakou - Former CIA officer, author, and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | Fires in Greece & US Drone Strikes on Afghanistan
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower | The Taliban Takeover
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Cuomo Nomo
In the first hour, John Kiriakou joined the show to talk about the fires in Greece and the possible ways they could have started. Then John talked about the drone strikes enacted in Afghanistan even though the United States is pulling out of the country.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on the worrisome advances of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Scott believes the Taliban will be given a window to prove they are able to govern, or else Russia and Iran and others will swoop in and Afghanistan will disintegrate.
In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the resignation of Andrew Cuomo from the role of governor and whether or not this will become a launching point for Letitia James’ run for governor.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
