All US Military Mandated to Be Vaccinated

Guests:
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Super Strains and Vaccine Inefficiency
Charles Key - Former lieutenant for the Baltimore Police Department | Chicago Crime Wave
In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about the rising Covid-19 case count and the super strains that are emerging as a result of human Petri dishes as the population struggles to go over 50% vaccination rate.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Charles Key for a discussion on the massive crime wave in major cities in America like Baltimore and Chicago. How can both legislators and civilians make their communities better by mutual cooperation? Then began a divisive conversation on the necessity of the police and the possibility of institutional corruption and racism among police departments.
In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about the hypocritical elitism on full display at the 3-day birthday party of Barack Obama. While the guests embraced and danced with no restrictions, the staff were forced to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. They then moved onto the possible challenge of Chuck Schumer by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
