Cuomo's Right-Hand Woman Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Shane Stranahan talks about the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the treatment of the Uyghur people from the Chinese government, the raging wildfires all over the world, the nature of the Chinese Communist Party in practice, and the dangers and issues of extensive backpacking or hiking trips.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Afghanistan & Uyghur Twitter Ban

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Fires in Greece and Turkey

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout and marine | Truth of the Chinese Communist Party

Michelle Witte - Sputnik News Analyst and Co-host of Political Misfits | Backpacking

In the first hour, Maram Susli joined the show to talk about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the possibilities of the US working with a Taliban* government. Maram also talked about her ban on Twitter for claiming that the treatment of the Uyghurs by the Chinese does not constitute genocide.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for a discussion on the raging wildfires around the world. The dry, hot climate in Greece, Turkey, Russia, and California have constituted the perfect conditions for massive fires around the world. Mark Frost also joined the show to discuss what the practical nature of the Chinese Communist Party looks like in reality

In the third hour, Michelle Witte joined the conversation to talk about backpacking across various trails in the United States. There are a lot of unaccounted for challenges to be dealt with when undertaking a massive hike or backpacking trip.

Also, Andrew Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa resigns amid her boss' ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.