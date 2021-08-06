Crisis in Lebanon

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Shane Stranahan talks about the PPP loans and their misallocations, the shadow war between Israel and Iran, the sentiment of New Yorkers after hearing that they will be required to show proof of vaccinations, and the rising importance of China on their plight to overthrow the US in power.

Guests:

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer and eagle scout | PPP Loans

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower | Shadow War Between Iran and Israel

Richard Wolff - Professor of economics and author | China Stepping Up on World Stage

In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the PPP loans that were not properly allocated. Is this government money just assisting the wealthy to stay wealthy, or has it actually helped the impoverished?

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on the hostilities between Israel and Iran. The threats come after the drone strike on an oil tanker that Israel was very quick to blame on Iran.

In the third hour, Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about the personal response from New Yorkers about the proof of vaccine status in the state. Prof. Wolff also talked about the ascending power of China and how the United States might react if and when China overtakes them eventually.

Also, we discuss the major economic meltdown in Lebanon.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com