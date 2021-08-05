Attorney General Finds Cuomo Guilty of Sexual Harassment

Guests:
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | MA Delta Variant Breakthrough
Walker Bragman - Freelance journalist and cartoonist | Nina Turner Loses In OH, Cuomo In NY
John Logan - Professor and Director of labor | Amazon Fake Mailbox
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author | Alleged Iranian Tanker Attack
In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about the Delta variant breaking out in the US in hot pocket areas. He also discussed the transmissibility of the virus even in those that are fully vaccinated.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Walker Bragman for a discussion on the briefing by the Attorney General concluding that Governor Andrew Cuomo has been found guilty of multiple accounts of sexual harassment. Walker also discussed the history of gerrymandering in the United States, and why it might be abused very soon. John Logan also joined the show to talk about Amazon’s interference with a union vote.
In the third hour, Caleb Maupin joined the conversation to talk about the drone attack on the MV Mercer Street oil tanker. The United States, United Kingdom and Israel are all blaming Iran for this attack, and Iran is warning if any of these nations decide to retaliate.
