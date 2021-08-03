Simone Biles Makes Her Return

Guests:
Joel Segal - Author and Former Congressional Staffer | Nina Turner's Ohio Election On Tuesday
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, Drummer, Eagle Scout and Marine | Massive Homeless Spike About to Hit
Lauren Steiner - Activist, Organizer and Host of The Robust Opposition | Occupy Congress, Then and Now; Cori Bush FTV Ambush
In the first hour, Joel Segal joined the show to talk about Nina Turner’s election in Ohio and whether or not Nancy Pelosi wants Turner in Congress.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost to talk about the massive waves of people who could lose their housing as the rent postponement deadline is about to expire.
In the third hour, Lauren Steiner joined the conversation to talk about the push to move the Democratic Party and Congress in a more progressive direction. Did the actions of one occupier kill the movement?
We also touch upon Simone Biles's return to the Olympic competition.
