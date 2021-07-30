Senate Begins Work on $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Guests:
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and host of The Back Story | 1/6, Vote Audit
Vaughn Bryant - Executive Director at Metropolitan Peace Initiatives | Violence in Chicago
Laurie DeRose - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Family Studies and professor | Family Dynamic in America
In the first hour, Lee Stranahan joined the show to talk about the accounts of the January 6th riot given by the Capitol police officers. With all the footage captured that day, is it conceivable that racial slurs were being yelled though not caught on camera?
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Vaughn Bryant to talk about the massive crime rates in Chicago and what it is like on a daily basis in the city. Vaughn attributes much of the crime to poverty and many individuals being overlooked by the government.
In the third hour, Laurie DeRose joined the conversation for analysis on families and the family dynamic in America. Are government programs incentivizing couples to break marriages apart that otherwise would not have?
Also, we discuss the details of the new infrastructure bill worth $1 trillion.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)