CDC Reinstates Mask Guidance

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, and capitalist | The Fed Feeds Inflation
Teddy Fikre - Co-Founder and former editor of GhionJournal.com | COVID Facts
Barrington Salmon - journalist, senior staff writer, and an investigative writer with Sputnik News | ShotSpotter Tampering
John Kiriakou - Former CIA officer, and co-host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | Daniel Hale
In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the raging inflation occurring in America right now and why the Fed has printed money to combat the pandemic and as a result, they also devalued the dollar.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Teddy Fikre to talk about coronavirus and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Then we were joined by Barrington Salmon for a discussion on the controversial technology ShotSpotter and how some law enforcement are tampering with the results.
In the third hour, producer Cordell Woodland joined the conversation for an analysis on Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympics mid-event. We were then joined by John Kiriakou to talk about the sentencing of Daniel Hale after he leaked information on drone technologies.
