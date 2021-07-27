US COVID Deaths Under 50, Afghanistan Civilians Killed in Record Numbers

Guests:
Elijah Magnier - Veteran war correspondent | Palestinian Authority
Coleen Rowley - lawyer, Retired FBI agent and former MPLS Legal Counsel | Supposed FBI Entrapment
In the first hour, producers Austin Pelli and Cordell Woodland joined the show to discuss the state of the Olympics. How could the US team lose to France, and why did they allow a fencing alternate to compete after multiple sexual assault allegations?
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier for a conversation on the authority within Palestine and the new government of Israel.
In the third hour, we were joined by Coleen Rowley for expert analysis on the kidnapping plot of Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. She helped break down the differences between a sting operation and entrapment, and why coercion is so important in these cases.
We also discuss the UN report on an unprecedented number of casualties in Afghanistan in 2021.
