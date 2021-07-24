Olympics Begin as Tokyo Tries to Contain New COVID Surge

Guests:
Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, and capitalist | Inflation & the Housing Market
Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower | Current- & Next-Gen Military Hardware & Doctrine
Bob Schlehuber - Host of Political Misfits here on Radio Sputnik | Biden Town Hall & Pelosi Jan 6th Commission
In the first hour Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the reaction of the country to Covid-19 and what that did to the economy. Then Mark talked about the deceptive housing market and how it is primed for a crash very soon.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a conversation on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and why this is such a failure and a defeat by the US. Scott also talked about what a war with China or Russia would look like and whether or not we should be worried about these superpowers having quite advanced technology.
In the third hour we were joined by Bob Schlehuber to talk about the loyalty of the right to Donald Trump, and the ever growing issue of entrapment within the US.
