COVID Outbreak in Tokyo Before Olympics

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the "culpability" of Donald Trump for the January 6th riot, the slap in the face to Amazon workers by Jeff Bezos, and the inner workings of the Nord Stream 2 deal between Germany and Russia.

Guests:

Daniel Lazare - Independent journalist and author | Watching the Watchmen

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | More on January 6th

Chris Smalls - Activist and founder of The Congress of Essential Workers | Bezos' Speech

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Nord Stream 2 Deal & Mob Politics

In the first hour, Daniel Lazare joined the show to discuss the failed plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year and if the FBI truly engaged in entrapment or not.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a conversation on the riot of January 6th on the Capitol building. We were then joined by Chris Smalls to talk about the treatment of Amazon workers and why Jeff Bezos’ post-flight speech inherently affronts them.

In the third hour, we were joined by Peter Oliver who gave an analysis of the Nord Stream 2 deal. We looked at the intricate relationship between Ukraine and Russia in the fuel transportation space, and why America is injecting itself into the conversation.

We also touch upon the situation in the Olympics in Tokyo where the number of COVID cases increases as we speak.

