New COVID Variant Shows Up in Texas

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the constant pushback against the Covid-19 vaccines, President Biden’s similarities to FDR, the hack on Microsoft and the Biden administration blaming China, and the massive feats of Russian military tech that is being debuted.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Professor of medicine and medical director | Covid Vaccines Like the Flu?

Joel Segal - Congressional staffer and author | The Politics of Infrastructure

Manilla Chan - News anchor and host of RT America’s daily news program In Question | US Blames China on Microsoft Exchange Hack

Mark Sleboda - International relations specialist and security analyst | Hypersonic Weapons in Europe

In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to discuss Covid-19, why the variants are so worrisome, and the pushback against the vaccines. Could Covid turn into a yearly resurgence like the flu?

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Joel Segal in a conversation about President Biden’s method of governing and whether or not he fulfilled his new age FDR promise. We were then joined by Manila Chan to talk about the inability of Congress to work together, and the Biden administration blaming China for the hack on Microsoft.

In the third hour, we were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the new military technologies coming out of Russia. Some of these technologies include a new stealth jet, unmanned drone, and a missile defense system. All of this comes after the successful testing of their new hypersonic missiles.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com