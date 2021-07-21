The Pegasus Project; India's Death Toll Too Conservative

Guests:
Shobhan Saxena - Sao Paulo based journalist reporting on trade, culture and music | Israeli Based RSO Group & Indian Death Toll 10x Higher Than Estimates
Danny Shaw - International affairs analyst and professor | Interim Haitian Prime Minister Steps Down & Cuba Propaganda In US Media
Heribert Adam - Author and professor specializing in ethnic conflict, human rights, comparative racism and much more | South African Conflict
In the first hour, Shobhan Saxena joined the show to discuss the Pegasus Project and involuntary downloadable malware being used by the government to spy on their citizens.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Danny Shaw in a conversation about the assassination of Jovenel Moïse and the conflict in Cuban between the government and the revolutionaries.
In the third hour, we were joined by Heribert Adam to talk about South Africa. Why is the civil unrest so unruly there and what is the African National Congress doing about it?
We also discussed reports that India's actual death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic could be 10 times the official number.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)