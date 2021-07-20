Climate Change Hits Around the World

Guests:
Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Raging Floods Across Europe
Steve Grumbine - Political, economic and social justice activist | Divisions On The Left, Biden's Plan is Not M4All So It Sucks
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | Trump Biden Policy Similarities & Psaki on Censorship
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to give a ground perspective on the flooding occurring in Germany and greater Europe. With 158 dead and many more missing, these floods are devastating European towns and cities.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Grumbine who highlighted the division within the US and the democratic party, and why Biden’s plan for his constituents is not enough.
In the third hour, we were joined by Kim Iversen who talked about who truly is not getting the vaccine in this America. Is social media to blame? Is Fox News encouraging doubt for it?
