Covid Lockdowns Reinstated, $30 Million Civil Rights Lawsuit

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the $3.5 trillion aid package coming from President Biden and the democrats, Kamala Harris’ take on the Texas democrats leaving the state, and the methods Andrew Cuomo might use to try and reinstate himself as New York’s governor.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist | 3.5 Trillion Stimulus

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author | Kamala Harris and Texas Democrats

Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at the New York Post | Cuomo for 4th Term

In the first hour Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the speech by Joe Biden addressing voting rights and the proposed legislation around them. Ted and Jamarl then took two different stances on whether or not Andrew Cuomo would be reinstated in New York.

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Caleb Maupin to discuss the 2020 election results. Was there fraud by the Democrats? Are the Republicans out of line to attack this?

In the third hour we were joined by Michael Goodwin to help determine how Andrew Cuomo is going to rally support for his reelection campaign, and why it just might work.

We also touch upon the situation with COVID-19 and a civil lawsuit, that the family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed against the police on Wednesday over his death.

