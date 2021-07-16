Covid Lockdowns Reinstated, $30 Million Civil Rights Lawsuit

Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist | 3.5 Trillion Stimulus
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author | Kamala Harris and Texas Democrats
Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at the New York Post | Cuomo for 4th Term
In the first hour Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the speech by Joe Biden addressing voting rights and the proposed legislation around them. Ted and Jamarl then took two different stances on whether or not Andrew Cuomo would be reinstated in New York.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Caleb Maupin to discuss the 2020 election results. Was there fraud by the Democrats? Are the Republicans out of line to attack this?
In the third hour we were joined by Michael Goodwin to help determine how Andrew Cuomo is going to rally support for his reelection campaign, and why it just might work.
We also touch upon the situation with COVID-19 and a civil lawsuit, that the family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed against the police on Wednesday over his death.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)