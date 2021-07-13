South African President Jailed, Richard Branson First “Space Billionaire”

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the assertions of President Jair Bolsonaro about election fraud in Brazil, the detrimental rise in inflation in America, the tumultuous state of the new Israeli government, the DCCC attack on Nina Turner, and the newly emerged artist known as Hunter Biden.

Guests:



Shobhan Saxena - Journalist and former editor of The Times of India | Bolsonaro is Threatening a Coup



Mark Frost - Economist, consultant, professor, marine and capitalist | Inflation on the Rise



Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, author and rabbi | Can a Fragile New Government Survive and How will it Change Israel?



Joel Segal - Author and former congressional staffer | DCCC Unleash Advertising Attack on Nina Turner & Hunter Biden’s Art



In the first hour Shobhan Saxena joined the show to talk about the threats and claims of Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, and the possibility that he will retaliate with a coup if he does not win the country’s 2022 election.



In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on the holistic rise in prices across the United States. Then Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro came on the air to give insight into the frail state of the new Israeli government.



In the third hour we were joined by Joel Segal to talk about the targeted advertising against Nina Turner and the rising artistic star of Hunter Biden.

