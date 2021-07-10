Biden Attacks Monopolies, Brazil's President; a Trumpian Refusal

Guests:
Danny Shaw - International Affairs analyst and Professor of Latin American Studies | Bolsonaro Comment and Haiti
John Wood Jr. - Leader of Braver Angels, former congressional nominee, former Vice-Chairman of the Republican party | Critical Race Theory
Ted Rall - Syndicated Columnist and Political Cartoonist | Cuomo Too Much In the Limelight
In the first hour, Jamarl discussed the Defund the Police movement, recent Kamala quotes, and many more on this clip compilation section of Fault Lines.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Danny Shaw who helped shed some light on the possible motivations behind the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Then John Wood Jr. joined the show to talk about Critical Race Theory and why the issue at heart is so important.
In the third hour, we were joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on Andrew Cuomo and the general consensus of New York on their gun violence. Has Cuomo gone too far with dying on the hill of Defund the Police, or has he not picked a strong enough reelection campaign?
