Tucker Carlson Accuses NSA of Spying on Him

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about how much of a threat the new Delta variant poses, and Kamala Harris' lagging lack of leadership on the humanitarian crisis at America's southern border.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | The Delta Variant

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Journalist, Political Analyst, and Author | Kamala's the Clinton Wing

In our first hour, we were joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the new Delta variant of COVID-19, what we can say about the new variant and whether it's cause for concern, and how the real culprit behind high death rates from COVID-19 is the general lack of health in our country, which COVID has aggravated to the tune of more than 600,000 deaths in the last year and a half.

In our second hour, we were joined by Caleb Maupin to talk about Kamala Harris' careerist political ambitions and the derelict migrant crisis she's ignored to her peril, as recent polls show the public's not fond of her lack of leadership.

In our third hour, we took calls and talked about COVID's origins, looking at how the hypothesis that the virus was leaked from a Chinese lab changes the narrative on culpability for the virus -- or doesn't!

Also, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claims that the National Security Agency is spying on him in order to get his show canceled.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com